Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.82

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $14.08. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 12,708 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

