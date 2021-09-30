CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2,906.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

