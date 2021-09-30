Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.