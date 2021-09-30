Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 28,865 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $180,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 4,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,215. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.11 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

