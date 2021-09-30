Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.94% of Pulmonx worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

