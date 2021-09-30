Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $109,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,718. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

