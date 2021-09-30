Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $119.04 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of Penumbra worth $119,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,096. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.