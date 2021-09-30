Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,285 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.25% of Palomar worth $62,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Palomar by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

PLMR stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,710. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.42 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

