Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Pulmonx worth $46,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 2,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,458. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

