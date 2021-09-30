Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 107,320 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107,320 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $66,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.28. 2,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

