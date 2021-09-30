Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,675 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $97,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,933. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

