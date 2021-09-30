Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 602,345 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,345 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.04% of TreeHouse Foods worth $100,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

