ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $32.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,156,635 shares of company stock worth $262,119,909 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

