Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $469.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.47. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.