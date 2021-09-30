Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,385.50, a P/E/G ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

