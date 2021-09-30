Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Chimerix worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

