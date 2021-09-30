Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.7% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $17.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,828.84. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,884.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,605.07. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,849.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.