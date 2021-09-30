Christopher Burghardt Sells 100,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Burghardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 12,735,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,130,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 315.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

