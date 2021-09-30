CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

