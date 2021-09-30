CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,166 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 69,158 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.01 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

