CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 11,739 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $150,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

