Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.58 and its 200-day moving average is $369.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.60.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

