Citigroup Inc. Buys 28,360 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 71,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

