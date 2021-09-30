Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.