Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $856.46 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.