Citigroup Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

