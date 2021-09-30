Citigroup Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.