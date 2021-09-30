Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,505 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Terminix Global worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 228.3% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NYSE TMX opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

