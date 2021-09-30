Citigroup Inc. Sells 84,502 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Humanigen worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $361.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,804. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

