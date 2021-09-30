Citigroup Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $56.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.

PHM stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

