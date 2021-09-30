Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $124,504.97 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

CVEO stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 221,351 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

