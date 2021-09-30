Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clarus were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Clarus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.