Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 654 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. 239,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

