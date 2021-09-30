Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $487.68. 62,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,629. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

