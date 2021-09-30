Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 84.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $6,153,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.40. 262,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $962.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.