CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.60 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and $4,300.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00027186 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,702,668 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.