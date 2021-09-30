CLSA Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $46.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective decreased by CLSA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

