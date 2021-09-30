CNA Financial Corp Acquires 1,750 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

