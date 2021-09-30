CNA Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,162,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.61. 3,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.