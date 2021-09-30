CNA Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $231,105,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

