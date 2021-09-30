CNA Financial Corp Has $5.40 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 1.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,769,000 after acquiring an additional 679,560 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,528,000 after acquiring an additional 647,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 36,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

