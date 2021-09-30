CNA Financial Corp Sells 850 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.31. 1,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,391. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

