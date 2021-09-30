CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.