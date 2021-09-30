Coann Capital LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Coann Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 4.8% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 680,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,907,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.68. 57,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.