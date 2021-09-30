Coann Capital LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Ameren accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 171,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ameren by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.93. 23,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

