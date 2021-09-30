Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.51 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.