Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.58 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

