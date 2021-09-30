Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.33

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

