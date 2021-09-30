Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.02. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

