Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $1,144.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLPBY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Shares of CLPBY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.